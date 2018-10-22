Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on April 29, 2019 at 9:29 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It was a rough fourth quarter for many hedge funds, which were naturally unable to overcome the big dip in the broad market, as the S&P 500 fell by about 4.8% during 2018 and average hedge fund losing about 1%. The Russell 2000, composed of smaller companies, performed even worse, trailing the S&P by more than 6 percentage points, as investors fled less-known quantities for safe havens. This was the case with hedge funds, who we heard were pulling money from the market amid the volatility, which included money from small-cap stocks, which they invest in at a higher rate than other investors. This action contributed to the greater decline in these stocks during the tumultuous period. We will study how this market volatility affected their sentiment towards LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the quarter below.

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that LHCG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Hedge fund activity in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 8% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in LHCG over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

LHCG_apr2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital has the biggest position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG), worth close to $19.5 million, corresponding to 0.2% of its total 13F portfolio. On Polar Capital’s heels is Isaac Corre of Governors Lane, with a $14.6 million position; the fund has 1.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers that hold long positions comprise Nick Niell’s Arrowgrass Capital Partners, John M. Angelo and Michael L. Gordon’s Angelo Gordon & Co and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, established the biggest position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Point72 Asset Management had $7.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Mariko Gordon’s Daruma Asset Management also made a $2.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new LHCG positions are Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). We will take a look at Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA), and Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX). This group of stocks’ market values match LHCG’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VLY 8 14064 0
QLYS 17 180037 -1
SBRA 15 82224 6
NFX 34 330966 -5
Average 18.5 151823 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $152 million. That figure was $112 million in LHCG’s case. Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately LHCG wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on LHCG were disappointed as the stock returned 6.7% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paulson & Co., Millennium Management, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Clearone Inc (CLRO), Exterran Corp (EXTN), and More 13D Filing: Coliseum Capital and LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) Should You Buy LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)? Massive Insider Selling at Apple Inc. (AAPL) & LHC Group Inc. (LHCG), Plus 3 Companies with Notable Insider Buying Should You Follow Coliseum Capital And Other Investors Out Of This Stock? Coliseum Capital’s Latest Moves Include New Position, More Profit Taking 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.