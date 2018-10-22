Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is KeyCorp (KEY) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 4, 2019 at 8:03 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 26% in 2019 (through November 22nd). Conversely, hedge funds’ 20 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of nearly 35% during the same period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. KEY has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. There were 31 hedge funds in our database with KEY positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that KEY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by 40 percentage points since May 2014 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.8% through November 21, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Clint Carlson of Carlson Capital

Clint Carlson of Carlson Capital

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the key hedge fund action encompassing KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

What does smart money think about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 41 hedge funds with a bullish position in KEY a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

KEY_dec2019

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), with a stake worth $133.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Pzena Investment Management, which amassed a stake valued at $123.8 million. Millennium Management, Carlson Capital, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Prospector Partners allocated the biggest weight to KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), around 1.43% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.4 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to KEY.

Because KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has experienced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there exists a select few fund managers who sold off their full holdings in the third quarter. Interestingly, Ravi Chopra’s Azora Capital cut the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $47.7 million in stock. Sander Gerber’s fund, Hudson Bay Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $7.5 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). We will take a look at Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), and CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to KEY’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CNC 55 2034586 -10
SPLK 32 168599 7
CDW 26 1168154 -3
CBRE 27 1095686 2
Average 35 1116756 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 35 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1117 million. That figure was $671 million in KEY’s case. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) is the least popular one with only 26 bullish hedge fund positions. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on KEY, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 8.7% during the first two months of the fourth quarter and outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)Hedge Funds Bought TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Before The Merger AnnouncementHedge Funds Aren’t Done Buying Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY...Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeDo Hedge Funds Love Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)?Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Deserting KeyCorp (KEY) Slowly Is KeyCorp (KEY) A Good Stock To Buy? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About KeyCorp (KEY) 3 Stocks Billionaire Ken Griffin Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About KeyCorp (KEY) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, David Tepper, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST), BIOLASE Inc (BIOL), Novocure Ltd (NVCR), and a Lot More 33 Fresh Stories To Inform You About The Financial Markets Today 10 Countries that Smoke the Most Cigarettes in the World 15 Believable Excuses for Skipping Class in Middle School 10 Easy to Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.