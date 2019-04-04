Is Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund managers like Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Seth Klarman hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that KMT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).



How have hedgies been trading Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in KMT a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, John W. Rogers’s Ariel Investments has the most valuable position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT), worth close to $194.7 million, comprising 2.4% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Adage Capital Management, managed by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson, which holds a $45.1 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers with similar optimism include Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Seeing as Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has faced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies who were dropping their entire stakes last quarter. Interestingly, John Hempton’s Bronte Capital sold off the biggest investment of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $2.1 million in stock. Sara Nainzadeh’s fund, Centenus Global Management, also sold off its stock, about $1.5 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). These stocks are Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B), Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR), Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to KMT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position B 15 56949 -3 ALTR 14 81367 -4 HGV 37 959432 0 MIME 26 846004 -9 Average 23 485938 -4

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $486 million. That figure was $322 million in KMT’s case. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately KMT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); KMT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -16.3% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

