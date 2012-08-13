Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 28, 2019 at 7:46 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare JLL to other stocks including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), and Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that JLL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most investors, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts choose to focus on the moguls of this group, around 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people oversee most of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their highest performing investments, Insider Monkey has identified several investment strategies that have historically surpassed the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

David Blood

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s review the new hedge fund action surrounding Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Hedge fund activity in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

At Q2’s end, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in JLL a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

JLL_oct2019

More specifically, Generation Investment Management was the largest shareholder of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL), with a stake worth $599.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Generation Investment Management was Ariel Investments, which amassed a stake valued at $113.5 million. Long Pond Capital, Junto Capital Management, and Diamond Hill Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has experienced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies who sold off their positions entirely in the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management said goodbye to the biggest investment of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $37 million in stock. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s fund, Marshall Wace LLP, also said goodbye to its stock, about $12.6 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) but similarly valued. These stocks are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP), and Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble JLL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RDY 11 80625 0
GNTX 23 388264 0
PSXP 3 9904 -1
MORN 20 265985 -1
Average 14.25 186195 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $186 million. That figure was $985 million in JLL’s case. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately JLL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on JLL were disappointed as the stock returned -1.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyBottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) A Good Stock To Buy? Here’s What Hedge Funds About Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Should You Buy Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)? 13G Filing: Generation Investment Management and Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) 13D Filing: Generation Investment Management and Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) Hedge Funds Remain Cautious of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Forestar Group Inc. (FOR), Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO), Others On Oasis Management’s Radar 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.