Is INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) A Good Stock To Buy?

Is INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know are becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that INTL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



How are hedge funds trading INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -27% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in INTL a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Private Capital Management held the most valuable stake in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL), which was worth $29.4 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Nine Ten Partners which amassed $23.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Cove Street Capital, Royce & Associates, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there is a sect of fund managers who were dropping their entire stakes in the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dumped the biggest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $0.7 million in stock, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.5 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK), Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV), and Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS). All of these stocks’ market caps match INTL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position OMER 8 98181 2 TRK 9 23289 0 SUPV 7 35642 -5 CLS 12 61125 -3 Average 9 54559 -1.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $55 million. That figure was $84 million in INTL’s case. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on INTL, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 3.7% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

