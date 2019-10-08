Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on November 1, 2019 at 9:23 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24.4% during the first 9 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 4 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Is INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know are becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that INTL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, old financial tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers hone in on the top tier of this group, approximately 750 funds. These investment experts oversee the majority of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by observing their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has found numerous investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

INTL_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action surrounding INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

How are hedge funds trading INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -27% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in INTL a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Jeffrey Bronchick - Cove Street Capital

Among these funds, Private Capital Management held the most valuable stake in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL), which was worth $29.4 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Nine Ten Partners which amassed $23.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Cove Street Capital, Royce & Associates, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there is a sect of fund managers who were dropping their entire stakes in the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dumped the biggest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $0.7 million in stock, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.5 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK), Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV), and Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS). All of these stocks’ market caps match INTL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
OMER 8 98181 2
TRK 9 23289 0
SUPV 7 35642 -5
CLS 12 61125 -3
Average 9 54559 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $55 million. That figure was $84 million in INTL’s case. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on INTL, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 3.7% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)SeaDrill Limited (SDRL) Burned These Hedge FundsHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Burned These Hedge FundsDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Mario Gabelli, Tom Steyer, DISH Network Corp (DISH), CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV), and More Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL)? 13G Filing: Private Capital Management and Intl Fcstone Inc. (INTL) INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL): Lagging Peers In This Important Metric Hedge Funds Are Dumping INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Hedge Fund News: Carl Icahn, David Einhorn, Dell Inc. (DELL) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.