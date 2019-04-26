Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on November 24, 2019 at 4:55 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT).

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 2 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA), Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX), and Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that GILT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated financial vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at present, We choose to focus on the leaders of this group, approximately 750 funds. These money managers have their hands on bulk of the smart money’s total asset base, and by paying attention to their best stock picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed a number of investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship short hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.8% since February 2017 (through November 21st) even though the market was up more than 39% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT).

How are hedge funds trading Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 2 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GILT over the last 17 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

GILT_nov2019

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies founded by Jim Simons was the largest shareholder of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT), with a stake worth $24.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Noked Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $0.8 million.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the third quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT). We will take a look at Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA), Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX), Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE), and The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to GILT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FRTA 13 73440 2
MTRX 19 28483 5
NXE 8 20023 0
RUBI 20 77237 4
Average 15 49796 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $50 million. That figure was $26 million in GILT’s case. The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is even less popular than NXE. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards GILT. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Unfortunately GILT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); GILT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -0.2% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 70 percent of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q4.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is the 11th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is The 14th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHedge Funds Snapped Up Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares At The Right TimeHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On This StockHere is the 10th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is The 15th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Molycorp Inc (MCP), Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (GILT): Howard Marks’ and James Dinan’s Recent Moves York Capital Management Decreases Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (GILT) Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love ShoreTel, Inc. (SHOR)? 10 Easiest Instruments For Adults To Learn On Their Own 10 Most Profitable Franchises In The World 10 Most Famous Sports Arenas In The World
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.