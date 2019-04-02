Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is FMC Corporation (FMC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 12, 2019 at 2:15 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We can judge whether FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, our research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) a bargain? The best stock pickers are becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions improved by 7 recently. Our calculations also showed that FMC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below). FMC was in 36 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 29 hedge funds in our database with FMC positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are dozens of metrics investors put to use to evaluate their stock investments. A couple of the most under-the-radar metrics are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a superb amount (see the details here).

Jay Petschek - Corsair Capital

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

What does smart money think about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 24% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FMC over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

FMC_oct2019

Among these funds, Glenview Capital held the most valuable stake in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), which was worth $620.3 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Thunderbird Partners which amassed $212.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Cardinal Capital, Millennium Management, and Holocene Advisors were also bullish on FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Renaissance Technologies established the most outsized position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Renaissance Technologies had $34.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jay Petschek and Steven Major’s Corsair Capital Management also made a $16.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new FMC positions are Javier Velazquez’s Albar Capital, Karim Abbadi and Edward McBride’s Centiva Capital, and Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI), Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST), and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to FMC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MHK 33 1990526 -1
PKI 24 971959 -1
VST 39 2308414 -9
CMA 32 509157 -4
Average 32 1445014 -3.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1445 million. That figure was $1206 million in FMC’s case. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on FMC as the stock returned 6.2% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Buying Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA)Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?These Hedge Funds Sold Out Of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)...Is Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Fund Ownership of FMC Corp (FMC) Has Flatlined Five Agrochemical Stocks Hedge Funds Like Just How Good Were These Hedge Fund Managers’ Investment Ideas From The 2017 Sohn Conference Axel Capital’s Anna Nikolayevsky Is Betting Big on Lithium Production 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.