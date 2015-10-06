Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 6, 2019 at 12:21 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through the end of November. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 54% and 51% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 41.7% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 14 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) a buy right now? Money managers are selling. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went down by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that FCAU isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings). FCAU was in 27 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with FCAU positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 91% since May 2014 and outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by nearly 40 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MOHNISH PABRAI

Mohnish Pabrai of Pabrai Funds

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. We’re going to analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

What does smart money think about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -4% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 33 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in FCAU a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

FCAU_dec2019

The largest stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was held by Tiger Global Management, which reported holding $973.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $168.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Pabrai Funds, Two Sigma Advisors, and Nantahala Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Pabrai Funds allocated the biggest weight to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU), around 43.4% of its portfolio. Aquamarine Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 13.07 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FCAU.

Because Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of money managers who sold off their positions entirely last quarter. Interestingly, Karthik Sarma’s SRS Investment Management said goodbye to the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $36.2 million in stock. Brian Gootzeit and Andrew Frank’s fund, StackLine Partners, also dropped its stock, about $7.6 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU). We will take a look at KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), and Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble FCAU’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KLAC 28 784370 4
MCK 39 1982389 3
S 23 885703 -2
LULU 46 1527406 -3
Average 34 1294967 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 34 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1295 million. That figure was $1493 million in FCAU’s case. Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on FCAU as the stock returned 13.9% during the first two months of Q4 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Done Buying Hexcel Corporation (HXL)Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Range Resources Corp. (RRC)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
RF Capital’s Latest Comments and Top Picks Should You Buy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)? Is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) A Good Stock To Buy? Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Greenhaven Road Capital Plans to Keep the Shares Until Its Value is Recognized Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Here’s What Laughing Water Capital Thinks About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) 10 Countries That Smoke The Least 10 Highest Paid CEOs in the World in 2019 5 Best Smartphones with A Headphone Jack In 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.