Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 19, 2018 at 10:28 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Nelson Peltz and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. At the end of this article we will also compare ESPR to other stocks including Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI), K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO), and Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Steve Cohen SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

We’re going to analyze the new hedge fund action encompassing Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

How have hedgies been trading Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, no change from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 22 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ESPR heading into this year. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

ESPR_dec2018

The largest stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was held by Pentwater Capital Management, which reported holding $104.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Partner Fund Management with a $87.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Point72 Asset Management, GLG Partners, and Sabby Capital.

Since Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has witnessed falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds who sold off their positions entirely heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Ori Hershkovitz’s Nexthera Capital cut the biggest position of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $11.3 million in stock. Rob Citrone’s fund, Discovery Capital Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $9.2 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). We will take a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI), K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO), Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY), and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR). All of these stocks’ market caps match ESPR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ITCI 16 120681 -2
KTWO 24 210140 10
BABY 19 113281 4
OR 10 18157 4
Average 17.25 115565 4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $116 million. That figure was $239 million in ESPR’s case. K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard KTWO might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedHedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Jonathan Litt, Mike Novogratz, The Medicines Company (MDCO), Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT), Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Cerrano Capital, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST), Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliot Management, Brevan Howard, Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), and More Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR): Get It While It’s Cheap Nektar, AMD, Esperion, and More: Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are Surging Amgen, Esperion, AmTrust Financial and More: What is Going On With These Falling Stocks? What’s Next For Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)? 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.