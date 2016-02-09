Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Cerrano Capital, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST), Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR), and More

Hedge Fund Boss Odey Says Pound Could Fall Further as Brexit Deadline Looms (Reuters)

LONDON (Reuters) – Sterling and UK government bonds will fall further in the run-up to Brexit, even after the pound slumped this week to its lowest in almost a year, prominent Brexit-supporting British hedge fund manager Crispin Odey said on Thursday. While most analysts and investors still expect Britain to secure a trade deal with the EU, Odey said he was continuing to bet against the pound, a stance that could reinforce the view of some that sterling risks a rapid depreciation as the deadline for an agreement approaches.

Hedge Fund Backed by Industry Leaders Closes Its Doors (The Wall Street Journal)

A hedge fund backed by some of the industry’s biggest names, Cerrano Capital LLC, is closing less than a year after it got off the ground, the latest sign of the difficulties new funds are having raising money. Michael Weinberger’s $230 million hedge fund was launched last year, hoping to raise as much as $1 billion. The fund’s early investors included York Capital Management founder James Dinan and chief investment officer Daniel Schwartz. Billionaire hedge-fund investor Dan Loeb of Third Point LLC was among the investors…

Insider Buying: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Director Acquires 115,600 Shares of Stock (WeekHerald.com)

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Director Crestview Partners III GP, L.P purchased 115,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Insider Buying: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Director Acquires 133,334 Shares of Stock (FairFieldcurrent.com)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 133,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC.