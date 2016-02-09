Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Cerrano Capital, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST), Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR), and More

Published on August 9, 2018 at 1:20 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Hedge Fund Boss Odey Says Pound Could Fall Further as Brexit Deadline Looms (Reuters)
LONDON (Reuters) – Sterling and UK government bonds will fall further in the run-up to Brexit, even after the pound slumped this week to its lowest in almost a year, prominent Brexit-supporting British hedge fund manager Crispin Odey said on Thursday. While most analysts and investors still expect Britain to secure a trade deal with the EU, Odey said he was continuing to bet against the pound, a stance that could reinforce the view of some that sterling risks a rapid depreciation as the deadline for an agreement approaches.

Hedge Fund Backed by Industry Leaders Closes Its Doors (The Wall Street Journal)
A hedge fund backed by some of the industry’s biggest names, Cerrano Capital LLC, is closing less than a year after it got off the ground, the latest sign of the difficulties new funds are having raising money. Michael Weinberger’s $230 million hedge fund was launched last year, hoping to raise as much as $1 billion. The fund’s early investors included York Capital Management founder James Dinan and chief investment officer Daniel Schwartz. Billionaire hedge-fund investor Dan Loeb of Third Point LLC was among the investors…

Insider Buying: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Director Acquires 115,600 Shares of Stock (WeekHerald.com)
WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Director Crestview Partners III GP, L.P purchased 115,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Insider Buying: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Director Acquires 133,334 Shares of Stock (FairFieldcurrent.com)
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 133,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC.

