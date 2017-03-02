Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on July 5, 2019 at 12:25 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the March quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. ESPR investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with ESPR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ESPR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are several formulas stock market investors use to evaluate stocks. A couple of the most underrated formulas are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can beat the S&P 500 by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Matthew Halbower Pentwater Capital

Matthew Halbower -Pentwater Capital

We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

How have hedgies been trading Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 27% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ESPR over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

ESPR_june2019

More specifically, Pentwater Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), with a stake worth $99.4 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Pentwater Capital Management was Partner Fund Management, which amassed a stake valued at $65.3 million. Millennium Management, GLG Partners, and Point72 Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, initiated the most outsized position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Point72 Asset Management had $8.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also initiated a $4.4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE), Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO), and AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to ESPR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ANDE 8 44338 2
OFIX 19 91743 1
CVCO 19 125424 -3
AZZ 16 43674 1
Average 15.5 76295 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $76 million. That figure was $212 million in ESPR’s case. Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ESPR as the stock returned 26.1% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Jonathan Litt, Mike Novogratz, The Medicines Company (MDCO), Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT), Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Cerrano Capital, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST), Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliot Management, Brevan Howard, Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), and More Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR): Get It While It’s Cheap Nektar, AMD, Esperion, and More: Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are Surging How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.