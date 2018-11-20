Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is eBay Inc (EBAY) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 10, 2019 at 6:17 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing more than 730 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of June 28th, 2019. What do these smart investors think about eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)?

Is eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) a bargain? The smart money is becoming less confident. The number of long hedge fund positions retreated by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that EBAY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

BAUPOST GROUP Seth Klarman

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to review the latest hedge fund action encompassing eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

How have hedgies been trading eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 47 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -2% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EBAY over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with EBAY Positions

Among these funds, Baupost Group held the most valuable stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), which was worth $953.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $461.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Elliott Management, Two Sigma Advisors, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has faced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of fund managers who sold off their full holdings in the second quarter. Intriguingly, Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management cut the largest investment of the 750 funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth about $42.7 million in stock. Greg Poole’s fund, Echo Street Capital Management, also dropped its stock, about $32.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN), Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to EBAY’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
REGN 37 1330987 6
ETN 36 796336 -3
VFC 32 985424 3
ALL 37 1897886 1
Average 35.5 1252658 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 35.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1253 million. That figure was $3898 million in EBAY’s case. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is the least popular one with only 32 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately EBAY wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on EBAY were disappointed as the stock returned -1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks (see the video below) among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Going to Burn These Hedge...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO)Do Hedge Funds Love Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: ExodusPoint Capital, Sachem Head Capital, Citadel, eBay Inc (EBAY), Community Health Systems (CYH), and More 5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce Trend Here is What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value, Bridgewater Associate, Elliott Management, York Capital Management, EQGP Holdings LP (EQGP), eBay Inc (EBAY), and a Lot More Hedge Funds Are Selling eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Market Movers Today: eBay Inc (EBAY), Hershey Co. (HSY), QuinStreet Inc (QNST), and More 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.