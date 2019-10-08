Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on October 11, 2019 at 11:41 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that crossed the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on June 28th. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of nearly 750 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) based on those filings.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. At the end of this article we will also compare BAP to other stocks including Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE:WORK), Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), and Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that BAP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Richard Driehaus

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the recent hedge fund action regarding Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

What have hedge funds been doing with Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BAP a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BAP_oct2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Generation Investment Management, managed by David Blood and Al Gore, holds the biggest position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP). Generation Investment Management has a $290.8 million position in the stock, comprising 2% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management, with a $271.1 million position; 0.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other members of the smart money that hold long positions encompass Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Since Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has faced declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of hedge funds who were dropping their full holdings last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital said goodbye to the largest stake of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth about $13.6 million in stock, and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $2.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP). These stocks are Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE:WORK), Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS), and DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble BAP’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WORK 37 818197 37
OMC 23 656047 3
GRFS 16 265646 2
DISH 32 1599504 5
Average 27 834849 11.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $835 million. That figure was $759 million in BAP’s case. Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE:WORK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately BAP wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); BAP investors were disappointed as the stock returned -8.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)Is Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) A Good Stock To Buy?Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Hedge Funds Still In Wait-and-See ModeShould You Avoid BT Group plc (BT) Like Hedge Funds Did?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)? Is Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Credicorp Ltd. (USA) (BAP) Worth Owning? Harvard Management Was Right About Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), Others in Q3 Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Credicorp Ltd. (USA) (BAP) Driehaus Capital Top Picks: Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (VIPS), General Motors Company (GM) & More 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.