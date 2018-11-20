Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Ciena Corporation (CIEN) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on June 19, 2019 at 9:57 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Is Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) going to take off soon? Hedge funds are taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that CIEN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

MOORE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

We’re going to check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 3% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 19 hedge funds with a bullish position in CIEN a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CIEN_jun2019

More specifically, AQR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), with a stake worth $142.7 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing AQR Capital Management was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $66.3 million. Renaissance Technologies, Citadel Investment Group, and Point72 Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Columbus Circle Investors, managed by Principal Global Investors, initiated the most outsized position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Columbus Circle Investors had $15.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments also initiated a $6.9 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CIEN positions are Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) but similarly valued. These stocks are Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR), Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), and First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble CIEN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MPWR 20 172987 -5
EHC 24 464510 -6
EPR 17 136803 -5
FAF 30 679005 -3
Average 22.75 363326 -4.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $363 million. That figure was $511 million in CIEN’s case. First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately CIEN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CIEN were disappointed as the stock returned -5% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Should You Buy Ciena Corporation (CIEN)? 3 Forgotten Tech Stocks That Aren’t Dead Yet Market Movers Today: Aemetis Inc (AMTX), Ciena Corporation (CIEN), Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS), and More 3 Small-Caps to Buy Now According to Quant Billionaires Should You Avoid Ciena Corporation (CIEN)? Here’s Why Shares of Ciena, ArcelorMittal, Valeant and Two Others Are Gaining Ground Today 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.