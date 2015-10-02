Market Movers Today: Aemetis Inc (AMTX), Ciena Corporation (CIEN), Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS), and More

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) (Benzinga)
Aemetis Inc shares jumped 62 percent to $1.05 following news that the company has completed operation of cellulosic ethanol integrated demonstration unit.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) (MarketWatch)
Shares of biotech Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. MRNS, -9.62% slid more than 14% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for 2017. The company, which is focused on developing ganaxolone, a treatment for epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders, said it had a net loss of $18.9 million, or 80 cents a share, in the year, narrower than the loss of $28.6 million, or $1.47 a share, in the year-earlier period. The Factset consensus was for a loss of 71 cents a share. The company is still in the clinical trial phase of development and had no revenue.
Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) (The Motley Fool)
What happened: Shares of Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN) jumped on Tuesday following a solid fiscal first-quarter report from the network technology company. Ciena beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings, and its second-quarter guidance matched expectations. The stock was up about 9.5% at 10:50 a.m. EST. So what: Ciena reported first-quarter revenue of $646.1 million, up 4% year over year and about $4.2 million higher than the average analyst estimate.
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) (CNBC)
Target — The retailer reported mixed quarterly results, with revenue surpassing expectations while earnings missed estimates. Target posted earnings per share of $1.37 on revenue of $22.8 billion. Same-store sales — a key metric for retailers — rose 3.6 percent in the quarter, topping expectations.