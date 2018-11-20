Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 2, 2019 at 2:23 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. CADE was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with CADE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CADE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CHILTON INVESTMENT COMPANY

Let’s analyze the latest hedge fund action encompassing Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

What have hedge funds been doing with Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -5% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CADE over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CADE_apr2019

More specifically, Diamond Hill Capital was the largest shareholder of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), with a stake worth $32.5 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Diamond Hill Capital was Levin Capital Strategies, which amassed a stake valued at $22.5 million. Two Sigma Advisors, Marshall Wace LLP, and Chilton Investment Company were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has experienced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there were a few money managers that decided to sell off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management sold off the largest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $27 million in stock, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $17.3 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD), Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM), Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX), and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to CADE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
QD 15 14376 9
THRM 17 80419 4
IBTX 13 98991 2
CEPU 8 33956 -1
Average 13.25 56936 3.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $57 million. That figure was $118 million in CADE’s case. Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CADE, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 21.7% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marble Ridge Capital, Starboard Value, Cadence Bancorp (CADE), R C M Technologies Inc (RCMT), and More Hedge Funds Are Betting On Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.