Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Black Hills Corporation (BKH) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on April 26, 2019 at 11:27 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has seen a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. BKH was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with BKH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BKH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Joe Huber - Huber Capital Management

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH).

How have hedgies been trading Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in BKH a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BKH_apr2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH), which was worth $34.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was GAMCO Investors which amassed $19.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Management, GLG Partners, and Huber Capital Management were also bullish on Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has faced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few money managers who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw said goodbye to the largest stake of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling about $50.1 million in stock, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $18.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) but similarly valued. These stocks are Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA), Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR), Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), and Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). This group of stocks’ market valuations match BKH’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PEGA 19 527867 -3
SR 13 90505 -2
MEOH 21 263929 0
WTFC 24 373072 0
Average 19.25 313843 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $314 million. That figure was $114 million in BKH’s case. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately BKH wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); BKH investors were disappointed as the stock returned 13.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MorphoSys AG (MOR)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About United States Steel Corporation (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Black Hills Corporation (BKH)? Adage Capital Has $88.8 Million Invested in This Energy Stock 25 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement 14 Dividend Growth Stocks Rewarding Shareholders With A Raise Is Black Hills Corp (BKH) Going to Burn Investors? More Smart Money Investors Buying Black Hills Corp (BKH) Jet Capital Investors Betting Against Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) In Favor Of These Two Energy Stocks 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.