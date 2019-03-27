Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?

Published on March 28, 2019 at 12:00 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 700 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of December 31st, 2018. What do these smart investors think about Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)?

Is Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) the right pick for your portfolio? The smart money is getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund positions retreated by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that BCS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. BCS was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with BCS positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP

We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

How have hedgies been trading Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -9% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BCS over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

BCS_mar2019

More specifically, Eagle Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), with a stake worth $175.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Eagle Capital Management was Segantii Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $21.3 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and HBK Investments were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has experienced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there were a few fund managers that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP said goodbye to the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $9.5 million in stock, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $2.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), and Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to BCS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EW 23 461037 -6
NOW 61 2670389 -4
LYB 37 1267887 -2
PHG 14 218249 -1
Average 33.75 1154391 -3.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1154 million. That figure was $229 million in BCS’s case. ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is even less popular than PHG. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on BCS, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 19.1% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping FedEx Corporation (FDX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Getting Into Bank of Montreal (BMO)?Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Ecolab Inc. (ECL)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Barclays PLC (BCS): Growing Dividend Has Piqued the Interest of Hedge Funds Billionaire Ken Fisher is Bullish About These Dividend Stocks Market Movers Today: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL), Rovio Entertainment Oyj (ROVVF), Wayfair Inc (W), and More 10 Best Hotel Rewards Credit Cards of 2017 Barclays PLC (ADR) (BCS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Chevron, Petrobras, and Barclays Are Among 5 Stocks Making Noise Friday How Are US Hedge Funds Positioned in UK Financial Stocks Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.