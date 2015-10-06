Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on October 14, 2019 at 10:22 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We can judge whether Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, our research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was in 26 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. AZPN has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with AZPN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AZPN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below) .
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Michael Platt Bluecrest Capital Management

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action regarding Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AZPN over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AZPN_oct2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), which was worth $339.4 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Fisher Asset Management which amassed $213.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Alkeon Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Two Creeks Capital Management were also bullish on Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Laurion Capital Management, managed by Benjamin A. Smith, initiated the largest position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Laurion Capital Management had $4.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Andre and Astro Teller’s Cerebellum Capital also made a $0.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new AZPN positions are Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. and Claes Fornell’s CSat Investment Advisory.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) but similarly valued. These stocks are F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), and National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to AZPN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FFIV 23 1083984 -1
EEFT 33 409978 0
WU 23 383896 3
NNN 16 217203 4
Average 23.75 523765 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $524 million. That figure was $1272 million in AZPN’s case. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately AZPN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on AZPN were disappointed as the stock returned -1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019Is AMETEK, Inc. (AME) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019These Hedge Funds Dodged A Bullet By Dumping PG&E Corporation (PCG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) ? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Stanley Druckenmiller Likes Halliburton Company (HAL), Says Goodbye to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Is Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Billionaire Ken Fisher Loves These Small-Cap Stocks 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019 5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019 10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.