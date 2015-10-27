Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on July 4, 2019 at 4:10 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and famous value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article we look at what those investors think of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that ASC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most investors, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our experts choose to focus on the aristocrats of this group, approximately 750 funds. These money managers orchestrate the majority of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their highest performing investments, Insider Monkey has identified a number of investment strategies that have historically outstripped the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Clint Carlson, Carlson Capital

We’re going to view the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

How have hedgies been trading Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -10% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ASC over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ASC Positions

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC), with a stake worth $11.2 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Royce & Associates was Portolan Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $4 million. Renaissance Technologies, GLG Partners, and Carlson Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there were a few funds that elected to cut their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Keith M. Rosenbloom’s Cruiser Capital Advisors said goodbye to the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $0.2 million in stock, and Vince Maddi and Shawn Brennan’s SIR Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $0.2 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC). These stocks are Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN), Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX), Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY), and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to ASC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LFVN 11 23500 0
FOMX 15 66772 0
UNTY 4 29798 0
UEPS 10 68145 -3
Average 10 47054 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $47 million. That figure was $21 million in ASC’s case. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ASC, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Moab Capital Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)Marshall Wace’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)Investors See Returns as Virtual, Augmented, And Mixed Reality Are Entering...It’s Time to Invest in Value Stocks – Atlantic’s Alexander Roepers...Marshall Wace’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsIs There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) What Is Driving the Drop of These Five Stocks on Wednesday? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC), Golar LNG Limited (USA) (GLNG): Two Ways to Beat the Maritime Industry Doldrums 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.