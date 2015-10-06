Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 14, 2019 at 10:22 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 750 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in this article.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ALSN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to review the recent hedge fund action encompassing Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

How are hedge funds trading Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 23 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ALSN a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ALSN Positions

Among these funds, Ashe Capital held the most valuable stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), which was worth $230.7 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $155.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, GLG Partners, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has faced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of hedge funds that slashed their full holdings last quarter. Intriguingly, Lou Simpson’s SQ Advisors sold off the biggest position of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $170.3 million in stock. Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s fund, Blue Mountain Capital, also dropped its stock, about $14.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA), LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR), and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK). This group of stocks’ market valuations match ALSN’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IAA 42 908956 42
LTM 5 17929 -3
PWR 29 539950 5
PK 25 374204 11
Average 25.25 460260 13.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $460 million. That figure was $895 million in ALSN’s case. IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks (view the video below) among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ALSN, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 1.9% during the third quarter and outperformed the market.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 20195 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019These Hedge Funds Dodged A Bullet By Dumping PG&E Corporation (PCG)10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on AnimalsHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)Is AMETEK, Inc. (AME) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Is Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Dan Loeb, Carl Icahn, Tiger Global, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), Concurrent Computer Corp (CCUR), and More 13D Filing: Ashe Capital and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) ValueAct Capital Keeps Portfolio Largely Unchanged, Adds Stake In Cybersecurity Firm Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019 5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019 10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.