Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 14, 2019 at 4:33 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter. One of these stocks was Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. ALB was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with ALB positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that alb isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MOORE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Hedge fund activity in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 23 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ALB a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ALB Positions

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), which was worth $50.6 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Anchor Bolt Capital which amassed $20.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Moore Global Investments, Point72 Asset Management, and GLG Partners were also bullish on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of hedgies that decided to sell off their positions entirely last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that David Cohen and Harold Levy’s Iridian Asset Management dropped the largest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising about $133.2 million in stock. Larry Robbins’s fund, Glenview Capital, also sold off its stock, about $26.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). We will take a look at Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX), and bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble ALB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AVAL 8 15040 -1
BHC 31 1801427 -1
ANDX 6 7757 0
BLUE 25 190064 9
Average 17.5 503572 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $504 million. That figure was $186 million in ALB’s case. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ALB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ALB were disappointed as the stock returned -20% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Do Hedge Funds Love Albemarle Corporation (ALB)? Axel Capital’s Anna Nikolayevsky Is Betting Big on Lithium Production 14 Dividend Stocks Rewarding Shareholders With A Raise Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock to Own? Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA)’s Growth Is Pushing Hedge Funds Towards Lithium Stocks Why Traders Are Buzzing About These Five Stocks on Friday 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.