Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Published on April 10, 2019 at 12:14 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A market correction in the fourth quarter, spurred by a number of global macroeconomic concerns and rising interest rates ended up having a negative impact on the markets and many hedge funds as a result. The stocks of smaller companies were especially hard hit during this time as investors fled to investments seen as being safer. This is evident in the fact that the Russell 2000 ETF underperformed the S&P 500 ETF by nearly 7 percentage points during the fourth quarter. We also received indications that hedge funds were trimming their positions amid the market volatility and uncertainty, and given their greater inclination towards smaller cap stocks than other investors, it follows that a stronger sell-off occurred in those stocks. Let’s study the hedge fund sentiment to see how those concerns affected their ownership of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) during the quarter.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. ALB has seen an increase in hedge fund interest recently. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with ALB positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ALB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Let’s check out the recent hedge fund action encompassing Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

How are hedge funds trading Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 27% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 23 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ALB a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ALB

More specifically, Iridian Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), with a stake worth $133.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Iridian Asset Management was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $27.8 million. Glenview Capital, GLG Partners, and Anchor Bolt Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Consequently, key hedge funds have jumped into Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) headfirst. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, assembled the biggest call position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Millennium Management had $4.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also made a $3.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). These stocks are Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII), and Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to ALB’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DOX 24 532551 3
ADS 39 1727772 2
HII 27 580335 1
ARNC 46 2480470 6
Average 34 1330282 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 34 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1330 million. That figure was $285 million in ALB’s case. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Amdocs Limited (NYSE:DOX) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Unfortunately ALB wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on ALB were disappointed as the stock returned 13.3% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 12 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into HEICO Corporation (HEI) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK...Wolf Hill Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterIs Macy’s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Albemarle Corporation (ALB)? Axel Capital’s Anna Nikolayevsky Is Betting Big on Lithium Production 14 Dividend Stocks Rewarding Shareholders With A Raise Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock to Own? Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA)’s Growth Is Pushing Hedge Funds Towards Lithium Stocks Why Traders Are Buzzing About These Five Stocks on Friday Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asia (Singapore)’s 13F Posts Strong Returns Betting on Commodities 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.