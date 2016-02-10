Hill International Inc (NYSE: HIL): Here’s How Laughing Water Sees Its Future

Laughing Water Capital discussed its thesis on Hill International Inc (NYSE: HIL) its Q4 investor letter – you can download a copy here. Matthew Sweeney, the founder and managing partner of Laughing Water, is “confident in” the company’s future. Here are his thoughts on HIL:

HIL is an asset light construction management company that I detailed in our Q3 letter as a special situation. We were able to buy our shares in HIL at a price that implied we were paying a reasonable price for the U.S. assets, and getting all of the company’s international assets for free. This bargain price came about because a financial restatement tied to currency translation had caused the company to be de-listed from the NYSE, which forced its many index related holders to sell their shares regardless of price. I sized the position larger than I normally would have based on an imminent re-listing, believing that anyone who wanted to or needed to sell had sold during the de-listing process. I reasoned that with all of the sellers out of the way, there would be only one way for the stock to go.

This initial upsizing was a mistake, and Hill traded down ~30% following its re-listing. Again, when a large position is down 30%, it hurts.

While admittedly the company’s first conference call following the re-listing was a missed opportunity to reset the stage for HIL, I was baffled by this price action until mid-December when an SEC filing revealed that one of the company’s largest holders had been selling shares. I have since heard it whispered that this fund was facing redemptions, and was thus a forced seller in their own right, and I am all but certain that tax loss sellers joined the fray into year end. These are non-economic factors, and this is a recession resilient business due to its long-term contracts. With multiple strategic options in front of the company including selling under-scaled international operations and leveraging their domestic operating structure through M&A, not to mention realizing the benefits of a ~$40M cost saving initiative, I remain confident in HIL’s future and have added to our position. This confidence is apparently shared by insiders, as there has been a flood of buying from members of the company’s board of directors and management team.

I would also note that while a sale of the company is not necessary for success, several of HIL’s largest shareholders have called for a sale in the past. M&A has been rampant in the space, and reviewing the public documents attached to other recent transactions reveal 10+ potential buyers of the company.

Under the heading of “reading tea leaves” consider the following sequence of events:

– November 2014 – Craig Martin retires as CEO of Jacobs Engineering (JEC)

– February 2016 – Craig Martin joins the board of Hill

– May 2017 – Craig Martin becomes Executive Chairman of Hill after activists remove David Richter as CEO. Richter says that Hill should sell the company, and JEC would be a logical buyer

– October 18, 2018 – Craig Martin resigns from Hill’s board

– October 21, 2018 – JEC announces the sale of their Energy, Chemicals and Resources business, and lists a renewed focus on their Infrastructure and Government Services business (HIL’s area of expertise), including M&A as a use of proceeds.

I have no idea if JEC is going to try to buy Hill, but if they are, Martin’s resignation as Executive Chair would certainly remove any potential conflicts of interest.