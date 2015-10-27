Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Published on April 16, 2019 at 2:40 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably but historically their consensus stock picks outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. VIAB was in 37 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 33 hedge funds in our database with VIAB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VIAB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are plenty of signals stock traders employ to analyze their stock investments. A pair of the most under-the-radar signals are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can trounce the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

Lee Ainslie MAVERICK CAPITAL

We’re going to take a gander at the key hedge fund action regarding Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

How have hedgies been trading Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 12% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VIAB over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

VIAB_mar2019

The largest stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $195.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Ariel Investments with a $95.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GAMCO Investors, Arrowstreet Capital, and GLG Partners.

Consequently, some big names have jumped into Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) headfirst. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, initiated the largest position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB). Arrowstreet Capital had $43.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ryan Caldwell’s Chiron Investment Management also made a $25.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new VIAB investors: Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, and Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE), and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to VIAB’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
YNDX 23 514984 -14
HFC 25 717864 -1
RE 27 446913 13
FTI 21 428723 -2
Average 24 527121 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $527 million. That figure was $690 million in VIAB’s case. Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on VIAB, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 17.2% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Billionaire George Soros Sold These StocksNewbrook Capital Advisors’ Q1 2019 Investor LetterBillionaire George Soros Added These Dividend Stocks to His PortfolioBillionaire George Soros Bought and Sold These Big Tech Names5 of Billionaire George Soros’ Moves in the Tech SectorHere Is What Newbrook Capital Advisors Thinks Of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Market Movers Today: Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Under Armour Inc (UA), General Electric Company (GE), and More 37 Major Stories Summarizing What’s Happening In The Financial Markets Today 11 Highest Paid CEOs In The World Is Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Worthy of Your Portfolio? Billionaire Gabelli Bullish On Media Mergers in Wake of Trump Win, Thinks Apple (AAPL) Could Buy Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX) CBS Corporation (CBS) Stock & Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Stock Spike On Merger Rumors 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.