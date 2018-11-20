Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Published on June 23, 2019 at 4:13 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as David Abrams, Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has seen an increase in hedge fund interest lately. VEON was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with VEON holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VEON isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Scott Bessent of Key Square Capital Management

We’re going to go over the recent hedge fund action regarding VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

How are hedge funds trading VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 67% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in VEON a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

VEON_june2019

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), which was worth $16.1 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Moon Capital which amassed $12.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Segantii Capital, Arrowstreet Capital, and Laurion Capital Management were also bullish on VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds have jumped into VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) headfirst. Moon Capital, managed by John W. Moon, established the most valuable position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON). Moon Capital had $12.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Simon Sadler’s Segantii Capital also initiated a $10.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new VEON positions are Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management, Scott Bessent’s Key Square Capital Management, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON). We will take a look at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE), Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN), Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ), and Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to VEON’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
APLE 13 87640 2
CHDN 29 519547 3
UMPQ 20 218914 0
GHC 15 573233 -4
Average 19.25 349834 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $350 million. That figure was $72 million in VEON’s case. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on VEON as the stock returned 29.7% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)?Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brink’s Company (BCO)Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About VEON Ltd. (VEON) World’s 10 Largest Telecom Companies By Subscribers 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.