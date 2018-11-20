Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH)

Published on April 30, 2019 at 3:02 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to find the winners in the stock market.

Is Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) a buy right now? The smart money is becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund bets increased by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that ubsh isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. UBSH was in 6 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 4 hedge funds in our database with UBSH holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Izzy Englander of MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

We’re going to analyze the key hedge fund action regarding Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Hedge fund activity in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 50% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in UBSH over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with UBSH Positions

The largest stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $15.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $3.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Marshall Wace LLP, Millennium Management, and EJF Capital.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have jumped into Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) headfirst. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, created the most valuable position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Marshall Wace LLP had $2.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $2.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Emanuel J. Friedman’s EJF Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). We will take a look at Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V. (NASDAQ:OMAB), and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble UBSH’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CRON 6 10449 -6
HLNE 9 40521 -3
OMAB 5 28844 0
WRE 14 95773 6
Average 8.5 43897 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $44 million. That figure was $24 million in UBSH’s case. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on UBSH, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 23.4% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD...Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy ?...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN...Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Do Hedge Funds Love Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)? Hedge Funds Are Betting On The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Hedge Funds Are Dumping Union First Market Bankshares Corp. (UBSH) Union First Market Bankshares Corp. (UBSH), Stellarone Corp (STEL): How Will This Controversial Play Affect Regional Banks? Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)? Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Virginia Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (VCBI)? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.