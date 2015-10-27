Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Published on July 4, 2019 at 4:10 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the first quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of March 31. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX).

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that TCX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are numerous formulas stock market investors have at their disposal to assess their holdings. A duo of the less utilized formulas are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outclass the broader indices by a superb margin (see the details here).

Matthew Hulsizer PEAK6 Capital

We’re going to check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX).

What have hedge funds been doing with Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 43% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in TCX a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

TCX_jun2019

The largest stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $41.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Osmium Partners with a $13 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and PEAK6 Capital Management.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers have jumped into Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) headfirst. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, initiated the most valuable position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Citadel Investment Group had $0.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also initiated a $0.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). These stocks are Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW), CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI), Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to TCX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PLOW 11 13278 4
CSWI 19 59286 3
EIDX 8 191566 0
WTRH 22 233629 4
Average 15 124440 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $124 million. That figure was $66 million in TCX’s case. Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately TCX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); TCX investors were disappointed as the stock returned -25.7% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Marshall Wace’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsIs There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon...Marshall Wace’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)Moab Capital Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)Investors See Returns as Virtual, Augmented, And Mixed Reality Are Entering...It’s Time to Invest in Value Stocks – Atlantic’s Alexander Roepers...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Tucows Inc. (TCX) ? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Argentiere Capital, Elliott Management, Tucows Inc (TCX), Cigna Corp (CI), and More Tucows Inc. (USA)(TCX): Hypotenuse Capital Sees Bright Future for Canadian Tech Firm Is Tucows Inc. (USA) (TCX) A Good Stock to Buy? Cluster of Insider Selling at Tucows Inc. (USA) (TCX), Plus Other Notable Insider Transactions Is Tucows Inc. (USA) (TCX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Should Investors Be Worried About Insider Sales At RadNet Inc. (RDNT) And Tucows Inc. (USA) (TCX)? 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.