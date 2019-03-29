Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW)

Published on May 2, 2019 at 2:57 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

During the fourth quarter the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 7 percentage points as investors worried over the possible ramifications of rising interest rates. The hedge funds and institutional investors we track typically invest more in smaller-cap stocks than an average investor (i.e. only 298 S&P 500 constituents were among the 500 most popular stocks among hedge funds), and we have seen data that shows those funds paring back their overall exposure. Those funds cutting positions in small-caps is one reason why volatility has increased. In the following paragraphs, we take a closer look at what hedge funds and prominent investors think of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and see how the stock is affected by the recent hedge fund activity.

Is SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) going to take off soon? The smart money is getting more bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets improved by 7 recently. Our calculations also showed that FLOW isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. FLOW was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with FLOW positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Arnaud Ajdler Engine Capital

Arnaud Ajdler Engine Capital

We’re going to check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

How have hedgies been trading SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 54% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FLOW over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

FLOW_apr2019

More specifically, Impax Asset Management was the largest shareholder of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), with a stake worth $49 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Impax Asset Management was Diamond Hill Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $34.1 million. D E Shaw, Rutabaga Capital Management, and GLG Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers have jumped into SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) headfirst. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, established the biggest position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW). Millennium Management had $1.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Arnaud Ajdler’s Engine Capital also made a $1.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new FLOW investors: Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW). These stocks are GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT), NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI), Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG). This group of stocks’ market valuations match FLOW’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GTT 15 350150 1
NTRI 29 273976 11
RDFN 7 114016 -5
HLG 3 5620 -1
Average 13.5 185941 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $186 million. That figure was $131 million in FLOW’s case. NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately FLOW wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on FLOW were disappointed as the stock returned 16.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Should You Buy SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)? What Hedge Funds Thought Of These Q3 IPOs 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.