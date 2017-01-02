Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Published on June 10, 2019 at 3:44 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has seen an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that srpt isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

FARALLON CAPITAL

We’re going to analyze the latest hedge fund action regarding Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

What does the smart money think about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 44 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SRPT over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SRPT Positions

Among these funds, Adage Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), which was worth $196.7 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was venBio Select Advisor which amassed $142.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, OrbiMed Advisors, Farallon Capital, and Cadian Capital were also bullish on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Steelhead Partners, managed by Michael Johnston, initiated the most outsized position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT). Steelhead Partners had $43.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management also made a $23.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SRPT investors: Jerome Pfund and Michael Sjostrom’s Sectoral Asset Management, Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners, and Ori Hershkovitz’s Nexthera Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT). We will take a look at Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC), Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA), and Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). This group of stocks’ market values match SRPT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CACC 28 1089976 6
LEA 40 804768 11
UA 30 934725 3
WHR 18 547948 -2
Average 29 844354 4.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $844 million. That figure was $1207 million in SRPT’s case. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately SRPT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SRPT were disappointed as the stock returned -2.5% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Just Stormed Into This Red-Hot Biotech Company The 25 Biggest Insider Purchases in October Here’s How This Week Has Started For The Financial Markets Here’s What Is Going On In The Financial Markets Today? Why Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Shares Are Surging 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.