Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR)

Published on June 27, 2019 at 11:19 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Hedge fund interest in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), and Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to gather more data points.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Paul Reeder PAR Capital Management

Paul Reeder of PAR Capital

We’re going to review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

How have hedgies been trading Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 21 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RRR a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

RRR_june2019

More specifically, Diamond Hill Capital was the largest shareholder of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR), with a stake worth $162.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Diamond Hill Capital was Lomas Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $66.6 million. PAR Capital Management, Serengeti Asset Management, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has experienced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of funds that elected to cut their positions entirely in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw said goodbye to the biggest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $7.9 million in call options, and Anthony Joseph Vaccarino’s North Fourth Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $2.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) but similarly valued. These stocks are Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), and Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble RRR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
OFC 12 156974 -11
LPX 28 461781 -3
TENB 20 153935 5
HLI 14 132102 -4
Average 18.5 226198 -3.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $226 million. That figure was $378 million in RRR’s case. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately RRR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); RRR investors were disappointed as the stock returned -15.4% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR)? Daniel Lascano’s Lomas Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) 13G Filing: Three Bays Capital and Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) 13G Filing: Point72 Asset Management and Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Do Hedge Funds Love Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)? Pampa Energia S.A (PAM), Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG), More: Are These Stocks Poised for Huge Breakouts? Why Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Will Get Slammed 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.