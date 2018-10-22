Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR)?

Published on April 29, 2019 at 12:59 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by uncertainty regarding the future of the interest rate environment in the US, declining oil prices and the trade war with China, many smart money investors kept their optimism regarding the current bull run in the fourth quarter, while still hedging many of their long positions. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Is Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) a worthy investment right now? Investors who are in the know are selling. The number of long hedge fund positions were trimmed by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that RRR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. RRR was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with RRR positions at the end of the previous quarter.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, old financial tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers hone in on the leaders of this group, around 750 funds. These hedge fund managers direct bulk of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by shadowing their top picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered a number of investment strategies that have historically outstripped the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

We’re going to analyze the key hedge fund action encompassing Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

How have hedgies been trading Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -19% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RRR over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

RRR_apr2019

The largest stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was held by Diamond Hill Capital, which reported holding $133.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Lomas Capital Management with a $48.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included PAR Capital Management, Serengeti Asset Management, and Point72 Asset Management.

Since Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedgies who sold off their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Malcolm Fairbairn’s Ascend Capital dropped the biggest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth about $31.1 million in call options, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $1.7 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) but similarly valued. These stocks are Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI), Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT), and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble RRR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HI 18 50059 -2
ENV 12 82671 -1
SXT 15 85054 4
HMSY 22 134551 6
Average 16.75 88084 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $88 million. That figure was $305 million in RRR’s case. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on RRR as the stock returned 35.8% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Daniel Lascano’s Lomas Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) 13G Filing: Three Bays Capital and Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) 13G Filing: Point72 Asset Management and Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Do Hedge Funds Love Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)? Pampa Energia S.A (PAM), Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG), More: Are These Stocks Poised for Huge Breakouts? Why Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Will Get Slammed Lock-up Expiration Could Cause Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Landslide 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.