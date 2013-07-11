Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Published on April 26, 2019 at 12:07 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably but historically their consensus stock picks outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that prlb isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Chuck Royce

Let’s take a gander at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Hedge fund activity in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 100% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PRLB over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With PRLB Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB), which was worth $8.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Citadel Investment Group which amassed $4.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Royce & Associates, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, initiated the most outsized position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB). Renaissance Technologies had $8.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new PRLB positions are Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN), Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF), and Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble PRLB’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AAN 21 186605 3
CDEV 14 137178 -7
UMBF 11 49606 0
ARRY 31 787434 1
Average 19.25 290206 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $290 million. That figure was $21 million in PRLB’s case. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) is even less popular than UMBF. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards PRLB. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately PRLB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); PRLB investors were disappointed as the stock returned 0.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About United States Steel Corporation (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MorphoSys AG (MOR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) A Good Stock To Buy? Proto Labs Inc (PRLB): Hedge Funds Are Growing More Bullish Should You Buy Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)? MRC Global Inc (MRC): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Kaydon Corporation (KDN): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc (EVHC), Proto Labs Inc (PRLB), FleetMatics Group PLC (FLTX): 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs Worth Selling Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Kennametal Inc. (KMT)? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.