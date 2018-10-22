Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Published on April 29, 2019 at 4:09 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we follow nearly 750 of the best-performing investors and even though many of them lost money in the last couple of months of 2018 (some actually delivered very strong returns), the history teaches us that over the long-run they still manage to beat the market, which is why it can be profitable for us to imitate their activity. Of course, even the best money managers can sometimes get it wrong, but following some of their picks gives us a better chance to outperform the crowd than picking a random stock and this is where our research comes in.

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to gather more data points.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Steven Cohen

Let’s take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV).

What does the smart money think about Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards INOV over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

INOV_apr2019

Among these funds, Point72 Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV), which was worth $14.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $3.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, and PDT Partners were also bullish on Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has experienced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of funds that slashed their entire stakes last quarter. At the top of the heap, Richard Mashaal’s Rima Senvest Management dumped the largest investment of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, totaling about $3.1 million in stock. Israel Englander’s fund, Millennium Management, also dumped its stock, about $2.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) but similarly valued. These stocks are Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT), and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP). This group of stocks’ market values match INOV’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CZZ 18 109958 5
QTWO 12 49605 -1
GBT 25 545078 0
ELP 8 34642 0
Average 15.75 184821 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $185 million. That figure was $26 million in INOV’s case. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately INOV wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); INOV investors were disappointed as the stock returned -8.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV): Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Is Crazy About This Stock Cluster of Insider Buying at Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) after Slashing Guidance, Plus Other Noteworthy Pre-Holiday Insider Transactions Hedge Funds Are Selling Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Major Insider Activity Spotted At Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV), Impax Laboratories Inc. (IPXL), and Integrated Silicon Solution Inc. (ISSI) Top Tech Picks of Tiger Cub Ian Murray 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.