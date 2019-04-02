Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Published on October 12, 2019 at 3:34 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns rather than following the ups and downs of equity markets hoping that they will outperform the broader market. Our research shows that certain hedge funds do have great stock picking skills (and we can identify these hedge funds in advance pretty accurately), so let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. HBAN has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with HBAN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HBAN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are tons of signals investors employ to value stocks. A couple of the best signals are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can beat the broader indices by a solid amount (see the details here).

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s review the latest hedge fund action encompassing Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

What does smart money think about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -18% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HBAN over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

HBAN_oct2019

More specifically, White Elm Capital was the largest shareholder of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), with a stake worth $15.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing White Elm Capital was Balyasny Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $15.7 million. Citadel Investment Group, Two Sigma Advisors, and GAMCO Investors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has faced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there is a sect of hedge funds that elected to cut their full holdings in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Ross Margolies’s Stelliam Investment Management cut the largest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $12.3 million in stock. Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s fund, Adage Capital Management, also dropped its stock, about $3.6 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) but similarly valued. These stocks are WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG), Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), and Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to HBAN’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WCG 46 1800255 -1
MLM 40 2473921 4
WDC 25 500396 -8
CAH 28 764540 2
Average 34.75 1384778 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 34.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1385 million. That figure was $67 million in HBAN’s case. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is the least popular one with only 25 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is even less popular than WDC. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on HBAN, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 4.3% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA)Hedge Funds Are Buying Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)These Hedge Funds Sold Out Of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)...Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Is Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Eddie Lampert, Mike Novogratz, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), Apple Inc (AAPL), Fortinet Inc (FTNT), and More Do Hedge Funds Love Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) The 25 Biggest Insider Purchases in October Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Worthy of Your Portfolio? 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.