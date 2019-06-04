Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Published on June 7, 2019 at 1:56 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The government requires hedge funds and wealthy investors that crossed the $100 million equity holdings threshold are required to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on March 31. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of nearly 750 of those elite funds and famous investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) based on those filings.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that hca isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

What does the smart money think about HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 51 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HCA over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with HCA Positions

The largest stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was held by Glenview Capital, which reported holding $553.3 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $526.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, GLG Partners, and Two Sigma Advisors.

Judging by the fact that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) has faced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there is a sect of funds who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Stephen DuBois’s Camber Capital Management sold off the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising about $31.1 million in stock. Samuel Isaly’s fund, OrbiMed Advisors, also dumped its stock, about $9.4 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 5 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), and Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to HCA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BCH 4 73861 0
BAM 26 824917 1
NOW 65 3793991 4
WM 33 3092288 -3
Average 32 1946264 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1946 million. That figure was $2668 million in HCA’s case. ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately HCA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on HCA were disappointed as the stock returned -6% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)Were Hedge Funds Right About TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Really Like HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)? HCA Healthcare (HCA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? These Are Billionaire Paul Singer’s Stock Picks That You NEED to Avoid Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Warren Buffett, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX), and More 15 Biggest Healthcare Companies in USA Unbundling Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Portfolio 10 Most Profitable For Profit Hospitals in America 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.