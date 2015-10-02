Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Activism-Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

These Are Billionaire Paul Singer’s Stock Picks That You NEED to Avoid

Published on March 6, 2018 at 12:54 pm by Tim Frederick in Activism,Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
However, that doesn't mean all of their stocks picks are wildly successful; or even mildly successful. Our research has shown that Singer's large-cap picks returned an average of just 0.04% per month between 1999 and 2017. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 TR Index returned 0.50% per month during the same period. It should be noted that we used his 13F portfolio and applied a 2-month delay to calculate his...
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Starboard Value LP, Trinity...Node40 Balance, Electroneum, PayPal, Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and More from...Groupon Inc (GRPN), Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) & More: Five Cheap Stocks...Four Stock Picks By David Einhorn That Might Be OversoldReady! Steady! Go & Take Photos — Make Money!Market Movers Today: Dermira Inc (DERM), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), XL Group...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Market Movers Today: Dermira Inc (DERM), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), XL Group Ltd (XL), Sparton Corporation (SPA), and More Node40 Balance, Electroneum, PayPal, Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and More from Cryptocurrencies Today Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Starboard Value LP, Trinity Industries Inc (TRN), Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS), I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY), and More Ready! Steady! Go & Take Photos — Make Money! Four Stock Picks By David Einhorn That Might Be Oversold Market Movers Today: Rovio Entertainment Oyj (ROVVF), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), J C Penney Company Inc (JCP), Gap Inc (GPS), and More Cryptocurrency News Today: ECO, Casa, YouToken, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and More Top 10 Plastic Surgery Countries in 2018 16 Biggest Outlet Malls in America in 2018 13 Most Ethnically Diverse Countries in the World in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2016 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.