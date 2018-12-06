Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 6, 2018 at 7:15 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small-cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Carl Icahn and George Soros think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small-cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Is HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) the right investment to pursue these days? Money managers are buying. The number of long hedge fund positions improved by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that HCA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st-century investor’s toolkit, there are plenty of methods investors put to use to value publicly traded companies. A duo of the most under-the-radar methods are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a significant amount (see the details here).

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Let’s take a glance at the latest hedge fund action regarding HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

What have hedge funds been doing with HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 2% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with a bullish position in HCA over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

HCA_dec2018

More specifically, Arrowstreet Capital was the largest shareholder of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), with a stake worth $606.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Arrowstreet Capital was Glenview Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $603.1 million. Chieftain Capital, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have jumped into HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) headfirst. Sivik Global Healthcare, managed by Krishen Sud, created the most valuable position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA). Sivik Global Healthcare had $7.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital also initiated a $6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, and Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD), and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). This group of stocks’ market valuations matches HCA’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EMR 32 885823 2
GM 61 4747247 2
BBD 14 493857 -1
ITW 26 511065 -2
Average 33.25 1659 0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1659 million. That figure was $3199 million in HCA’s case. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand, Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard, GM might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Is New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
These Are Billionaire Paul Singer’s Stock Picks That You NEED to Avoid Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Warren Buffett, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX), and More 15 Biggest Healthcare Companies in USA Unbundling Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Portfolio 10 Most Profitable For Profit Hospitals in America 5 Best Stocks To Buy According To Market Beating Hedge Fund Cryder Capital Boosts Bets On Alphabet (GOOG), Credit Cards, Health Stocks 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.