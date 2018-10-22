Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL)

Published on April 29, 2019 at 4:10 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We can judge whether HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, our research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. FUL was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with FUL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FUL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Jonathan Barrett Luminus Management

Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

What have hedge funds been doing with HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 75% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in FUL a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

FUL_apr2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Claus Moller’s P2 Capital Partners has the biggest position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL), worth close to $40 million, accounting for 4% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors, with a $25.2 million position; 0.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish encompass Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Ed Bosek’s BeaconLight Capital.

Consequently, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, assembled the biggest position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL). Millennium Management had $10.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal’s Luminus Management also initiated a $5.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new FUL positions are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL). These stocks are Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV), Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble FUL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
INOV 13 26035 0
CZZ 18 109958 5
QTWO 12 49605 -1
GBT 25 545078 0
Average 17 182669 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $183 million. That figure was $118 million in FUL’s case. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on FUL, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 17.5% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
HB Fuller Co (FUL): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Non-Dividend Paying REIT and Leading Small-Cap Closed-End Fund Witness Mild Insider Buying, Plus Other Insider Transactions CEO of Natus Medical Inc. (BABY) Buys Shares, Plus Other Fresh Notable Insider Transactions Why Netflix, Alphabet, Yahoo! and Two Other Stocks Are Trending Today HB Fuller Co (FUL): A Small Cap Stock With Big Long-term Dividend Growth Potential HB Fuller Co (FUL): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Hedge Funds Are Selling HB Fuller Co (FUL) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.