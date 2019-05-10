Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) based on that data.

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. GGB investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with GGB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ggb isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let’s take a peek at the new hedge fund action surrounding Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB).

How have hedgies been trading Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in GGB a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) was held by Contrarian Capital, which reported holding $76.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by GLG Partners with a $37.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Contrarian Capital, Capital Growth Management, and Fisher Asset Management.

Since Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of funds that decided to sell off their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies dropped the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth close to $5.6 million in stock, and David Halpert’s Prince Street Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $0.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH), HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS), Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW), and Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). This group of stocks’ market values match GGB’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position GH 14 174703 7 HUBS 29 621767 7 ARW 22 472588 1 PRGO 18 662267 -5 Average 20.75 482831 2.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $483 million. That figure was $169 million in GGB’s case. HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) is even less popular than GH. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards GGB. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately GGB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); GGB investors were disappointed as the stock returned -0.5% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

