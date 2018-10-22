Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Gentherm Inc (THRM)

Published on April 29, 2019 at 2:56 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended December 31, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. THRM was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with THRM positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that THRM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RichardMcGuire_MarcatoCapitalManagement

We’re going to take a glance at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

How have hedgies been trading Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 31% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in THRM a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

THRM_apr2019

More specifically, Trigran Investments was the largest shareholder of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM), with a stake worth $45.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Trigran Investments was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $10.9 million. ACK Asset Management, Marcato Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, established the most valuable position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM). D E Shaw had $1.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp also initiated a $0.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new THRM positions are Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, and Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM). We will take a look at Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX), Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU), United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS), and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble THRM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IBTX 13 98991 2
CEPU 8 33956 -1
UFCS 11 21284 3
KNSA 8 151336 -1
Average 10 76392 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $76 million. That figure was $80 million in THRM’s case. Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately THRM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on THRM were disappointed as the stock returned 4.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Gentherm Inc (THRM) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Gentherm Inc (THRM) A Good Stock to Buy? Stephanie McMahon Among The Insiders Selling Shares Of Their Companies Hedge Funds Are Selling Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Should You Buy Gentherm Inc (THRM)? Small-Cap-Oriented Hedge Fund Raises Its Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP): Hedge Fund and Insider Sentiment Unchanged, What Should You Do? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.