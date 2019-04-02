Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Published on June 13, 2019 at 9:31 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended March 31, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. ETN was in 39 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 30 hedge funds in our database with ETN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ETN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

How have hedgies been trading Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 39 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 30% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 37 hedge funds with a bullish position in ETN a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ETN_jun2019

The largest stake in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $198.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $82.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Interval Partners, and Gotham Asset Management.

Now, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Impax Asset Management, managed by Ian Simm, created the biggest position in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Impax Asset Management had $8.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Javier Velazquez’s Albar Capital also initiated a $7.6 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ETN investors: Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI), and Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to ETN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WP 75 5218167 27
EBAY 48 3933951 6
JCI 25 727926 -1
STZ 38 2547745 -24
Average 46.5 3106947 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 46.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3107 million. That figure was $685 million in ETN’s case. Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is the least popular one with only 25 bullish hedge fund positions. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ETN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ETN investors were disappointed as the stock returned -5% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank OZK (OZK)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Woodward Inc (WWD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC...Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy?Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation (ETN) Hedge Funds Are Buying Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares (ETN) May Surprise You Why Are These Five Stocks on the Move Today? Eaton Corporation (ETN): Manufacturing Safe Dividends Since 1923 Boyd Watterson Resolutes on Top Stock Picks for This Quarter Toronto-based Breton Hill Added These 5 Stocks to its Portfolio in Q1 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.