Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA)

Published on April 1, 2019 at 2:52 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody, since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ a complex analysis to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we pay special attention to the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space.

Is Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) a buy, sell, or hold? The smart money is getting more bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions increased by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that DISCA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. DISCA was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with DISCA holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are dozens of methods investors use to size up stocks. Some of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a superb margin (see the details here).

Michael Hintze CQS Cayman

We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

What have hedge funds been doing with Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards DISCA over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

DISCA_mar2019

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), which was worth $73.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $42.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, GAMCO Investors, and CQS Cayman LP were also bullish on Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. CQS Cayman LP, managed by Michael Hintze, assembled the most valuable position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). CQS Cayman LP had $27.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management also made a $4.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new DISCA positions are David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, and Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) but similarly valued. These stocks are D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). All of these stocks’ market caps match DISCA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DHI 47 1783354 -2
LEN 62 1693184 -4
NLY 16 160541 -7
MGM 46 1590466 -3
Average 42.75 1306886 -4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 42.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1307 million. That figure was $318 million in DISCA’s case. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately DISCA wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on DISCA were disappointed as the stock returned 10.9% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Markel Corporation (MKL) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Think Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Could Be An Attractive Acquisition Target Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Anthony Scaramucci, Crispin Odey, Toscafund Asset Management, Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS), Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT), and More Billionaire Michael Hintze’s and CQS Cayman’s Return, AUM, and New Holdings 17 Highest Paid CEOs in the World in 2017 Is Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) A Good Stock To Buy? We Put Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Under the Hedge Fund Microscope Central Square Management Builds A Bigger Stake In This California-Based Homebuilder Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.