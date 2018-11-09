Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Published on June 17, 2019 at 5:52 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“The global economic environment is very favorable for investors. Economies are generally strong, but not too strong. Employment levels are among the strongest for many decades. Interest rates are paused at very low levels, and the risk of significant increases in the medium term seems low. Financing for transactions is freely available to good borrowers, but not in major excess. Covenants are lighter than they were five years ago, but the extreme excesses seen in the past do not seem prevalent yet today. Despite this apparent ‘goldilocks’ market environment, we continue to worry about a world where politics are polarized almost everywhere, interest rates are low globally, and equity valuations are at their peak,” are the words of Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield was right about politics as stocks experienced their second worst May since the 1960s due to escalation of trade disputes. We pay attention to what hedge funds are doing in a particular stock before considering a potential investment because it works for us. So let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and see how it was affected.

Is DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) a first-rate stock to buy now? The smart money is buying. The number of long hedge fund positions inched up by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that dxcm isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. DXCM was in 33 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 31 hedge funds in our database with DXCM positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Arthur B Cohen and Joseph Healey, Healthcor Management LP

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

How have hedgies been trading DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 23 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DXCM a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with DXCM Positions

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the most valuable position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), worth close to $150.3 million, amounting to 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Healthcor Management LP, led by Arthur B Cohen and Joseph Healey, holding a $87 million position; 3.5% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism contain Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Principal Global Investors’s Columbus Circle Investors and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Polar Capital, managed by Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley, established the most outsized position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Polar Capital had $32.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management also made a $17.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new DXCM positions are Nick Niell’s Arrowgrass Capital Partners, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, and Andrew Sandler’s Sandler Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). We will take a look at Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI), and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble DXCM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
JKHY 17 179416 -4
HAS 18 249772 -1
PKI 25 1117960 6
TTWO 50 1424808 -8
Average 27.5 742989 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $743 million. That figure was $804 million in DXCM’s case. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on DXCM, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 0.7% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is New Relic Inc (NEWR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX...Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy?Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE...Is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Haven’t Been This Bullish On DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Since 2015 Hedge Funds Are Betting On DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Is DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) A Good Stock To Buy? Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Healthcare Experts at March Altus Like These and Other Healthcare Stocks’ Prospects Why These Stocks Are Gaining Ground on Tuesday? Top Picks of Healthcare-focused Asset Manager Run by Former SAC Capital Traders Here’s Why Traders Are Buzzing About These Five Stocks on Monday 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.