Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. DK has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with DK positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to check out the recent hedge fund action regarding Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

How are hedge funds trading Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 4% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 21 hedge funds with a bullish position in DK a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Fisher Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK), which was worth $30.7 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Point72 Asset Management which amassed $17.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management, Encompass Capital Advisors, and GLG Partners were also bullish on Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, created the largest call position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK). Point72 Asset Management had $14.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Todd J. Kantor’s Encompass Capital Advisors also initiated a $14.2 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new DK investors: Roy Vermus and Shlomi Bracha’s Noked Capital, George McCabe’s Portolan Capital Management, and Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC), The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX), and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to DK’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position MMYT 12 70388 1 RRC 31 886310 0 DSGX 10 80866 -2 BXS 9 63199 0 Average 15.5 275191 -0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $275 million. That figure was $144 million in DK’s case. Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately DK wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on DK were disappointed as the stock returned -12.4% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

