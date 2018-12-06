Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Published on June 29, 2019 at 5:34 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH), and 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) to gather more data points.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP

We’re going to go over the fresh hedge fund action encompassing CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

How are hedge funds trading CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CEVA over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CEVA_jun20190

More specifically, Rima Senvest Management was the largest shareholder of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA), with a stake worth $13.5 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Rima Senvest Management was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $4.4 million. Renaissance Technologies, D E Shaw, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Weld Capital Management. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Caxton Associates LP).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). These stocks are Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH), 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI), and Gamco Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to CEVA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RVI 17 168765 4
AUPH 13 88651 5
WBAI 2 426 1
GBL 9 11633 1
Average 10.25 67369 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $67 million. That figure was $30 million in CEVA’s case. Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately CEVA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CEVA investors were disappointed as the stock returned -11.5% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Top 10 Logistics Companies In The World In 2017 Have Hedge Funds Found A Hidden Gem in CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)? Rima Senvest Increases Position in Ceva Rima Senvest Management Now Owns 11.1% of CEVA, Inc. Is IXYS Corporation (IXYS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (TSL) Anymore 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.