Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)

Published on May 4, 2019 at 9:39 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) a great investment today? Prominent investors are in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund positions were trimmed by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that AXGN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. AXGN was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with AXGN positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are dozens of tools stock traders have at their disposal to analyze publicly traded companies. Some of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a superb margin (see the details here).

Kris Jenner - Rock Springs Capital

We’re going to review the recent hedge fund action regarding AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Hedge fund activity in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

At Q4’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -14% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AXGN over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AXGN_may2019

More specifically, Marshall Wace LLP was the largest shareholder of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN), with a stake worth $29.5 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Marshall Wace LLP was Opaleye Management, which amassed a stake valued at $26.6 million. Rock Springs Capital Management, GLG Partners, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has witnessed bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of hedge funds who sold off their entire stakes heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments cut the largest stake of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $0.9 million in stock. Roger Ibbotson’s fund, Zebra Capital Management, also cut its stock, about $0.5 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) but similarly valued. These stocks are Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA), Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble AXGN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BAND 19 103194 3
SLCA 14 177988 -2
DNR 21 50998 0
WAIR 17 172345 0
Average 17.75 126131 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $126 million. That figure was $103 million in AXGN’s case. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately AXGN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on AXGN were disappointed as the stock returned -1.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX Corporation (SPXC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Corp (UVV)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Virtusa Corporation (VRTU)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) AxoGen and Blueprint Medicines Help Opaleye Return 91% Over the Last Year Hedge Funds Are Betting On AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) Do Hedge Funds Love AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.