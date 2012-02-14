Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About At Home Group Inc. (HOME)

Published on May 2, 2019 at 2:40 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 750 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of December 31. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) makes for a good investment right now.

Is At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) going to take off soon? Prominent investors are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions advanced by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that home isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. HOME was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with HOME holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeffrey Altman Owl Creek

Let’s view the new hedge fund action surrounding At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Hedge fund activity in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 9% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HOME over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with HOME Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, holds the most valuable position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME). Balyasny Asset Management has a $24.2 million position in the stock, comprising 0.2% of its 13F portfolio. On Balyasny Asset Management’s heels is Owl Creek Asset Management, led by Jeffrey Altman, holding a $23.8 million position; the fund has 0.8% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining peers that are bullish comprise Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Andrew Bellas’s General Equity Partners and John Lykouretzos’s Hoplite Capital Management.

Consequently, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, created the most valuable position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME). Balyasny Asset Management had $24.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jeffrey Altman’s Owl Creek Asset Management also made a $23.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Andrew Bellas’s General Equity Partners, John Lykouretzos’s Hoplite Capital Management, and Gregg J. Powers’s Private Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) but similarly valued. We will take a look at NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO), NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH), and TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to HOME’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NEO 24 116168 7
CVCO 22 143203 3
NMIH 16 165096 4
TSLX 10 39083 0
Average 18 115888 3.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $116 million. That figure was $218 million in HOME’s case. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on HOME, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 17.5% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Buying At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Eddie Lampert, At Home Group Inc (HOME), Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Alex Denner, Och-Ziff Capital Management, Point72 Asset Management, United Cannabis Corp (CNAB), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Joseph Edelman, Accipiter Capital, EntreMed, Inc. (CASI), WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), and More Why Sarepta, Glu Mobile, Harmony Gold and 2 Other Stocks Are On The Move Today 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.