Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)

Published on May 2, 2019 at 4:05 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that ARWR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Thomas-Steyer-e1351513531594

Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action regarding Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

How have hedgies been trading Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 8% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ARWR a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ARWR_apr2019

Among these funds, Vivo Capital held the most valuable stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), which was worth $28.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Farallon Capital which amassed $18.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Management, Aquilo Capital Management, and Perceptive Advisors were also bullish on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Vivo Capital, managed by Albert Cha and Frank Kung, initiated the largest position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR). Vivo Capital had $28.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Thomas Steyer’s Farallon Capital also initiated a $18.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Marc Schneidman’s Aquilo Capital Management, Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management, and David Harding’s Winton Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) but similarly valued. These stocks are Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO), Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX), Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT), and ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to ARWR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TAHO 17 62923 4
NBLX 6 17570 0
FRPT 21 57688 8
ATNI 10 73263 2
Average 13.5 52861 3.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $53 million. That figure was $88 million in ARWR’s case. Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ARWR as the stock returned 49.2% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marc Lasry, Elliott Management, Third Point LLC, StealthGas Inc. (GASS), Pivotal Software Inc (PVTL), and More Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR): Any Good Hearted Billionaires Out There (Willing To Pick Up Where Arrowhead Left Off)? Today’s Movers And Shakers In Biotech: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) And Kite Pharma Inc (KITE) The Chairmen of 4 Companies Unload Shares, Plus Insider Buying at Lions Gate (LGF) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH) Collaborate On HBV 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.