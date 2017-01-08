Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)

Published on April 10, 2019 at 1:08 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and famous investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and investors’ positions as of the end of the fourth quarter. You can find write-ups about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves and analyze what the smart money thinks of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) based on that data.

Is ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) a buy, sell, or hold? Prominent investors are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that ANGI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Jeffrey Talpins Element Capital

We’re going to view the latest hedge fund action surrounding ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

What does the smart money think about ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 16% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ANGI over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

ANGI_apr2019

The largest stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was held by Luxor Capital Group, which reported holding $211 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by SQN Investors with a $57.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Laurion Capital Management, Millennium Management, and Two Sigma Advisors.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Laurion Capital Management, managed by Benjamin A. Smith, initiated the most valuable position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI). Laurion Capital Management had $14.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Anthony Joseph Vaccarino’s North Fourth Asset Management also made a $3.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ANGI investors: Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management, and Jeffrey Hoffner’s Engle Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA), Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX), Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). This group of stocks’ market values resemble ANGI’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WUBA 23 431617 -1
ANDX 6 7867 0
ATH 43 1280178 1
MKTX 17 202565 4
Average 22.25 480557 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $481 million. That figure was $330 million in ANGI’s case. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Unfortunately ANGI wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on ANGI were disappointed as the stock lost 3.4% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 12 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into HEICO Corporation (HEI) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK...Wolf Hill Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterIs Macy’s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Jeffrey Vinik, Ray Dalio, Dmitry Balyasny, Coty Inc (COTY), Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Elliott Management, Marchex, Inc. (MCHX), Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC), Barings BDC Inc (BBDC), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Louis Bacon, Elliott Management, PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI), Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Glenview Capital, Elliott Management, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI), ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI), Trinity Industries Inc (TRN), and More 13G Filing: Luxor Capital Group and ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) 13D Filing: TCS Capital Management and ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.